The days of downplaying students’ provincial test results are over.

With dismal math scores in the provincial Education, Quality and Accountability Office (EQAO) testing, Chris Samis, superintendent of program and special education at the Simcoe County District School Board, is pulling no punches after reviewing this year’s results.

“I don’t believe we can blame the students,” Samis said. “The same students are doing well in literacy.

“It goes back to us offering better math instruction,” he said. “We definitely need to look at those (EQAO) numbers.”

Samis is speaking specifically about the 2016/17 Grade 6 provincial math test results, where the public board – as a whole – received a dismal 39% pass of Level 3 (70%) or higher.

By Grade 9, students in applied math had only achieved 42% pass, whereas in the academic math studies, students received a 75% pass rate.

But, while the provincial average is 83% in academic math, it’s only at 44% for applied students provincially,

It’s a problem that has to be addressed across the province.

There were schools that fared well in math; Eastview Secondary School reached 89% in its Grade 9 academic math scores.

“We’re very proud of our results. We’re proud of our students and our staff,” Eastview’s vice-principal Julie Richardson said.

The Ontario Secondary School Literacy Test (OSSLT) high school students must pass for graduation hit a few bumps in the road when EQAO’s servers were hacked last fall during the test.

Last October’s EQAO cyber-attack on Oct. 20 was similar to one that took out Netflix, Twitter and PayPal Oct. 21.

A hacker group, going by the name of New World Hackers, claimed responsibility for the attack on the servers by sending billions of pieces of information to the servers, effectively blocking their ability to function.

A paper version of the literacy test was offered in March, said EQAO CEO Norah Marsh.

“As a result of what happened, we’re looking at modernization a little more closely,” Marsh said.

Although initially the provincial body that oversees the test was moving towards a computer-based approach, Marsh now believes it will offer a blended computer/paper-style test that can’t be hacked.

Another Eastview vice-principal, Harry Stegenga, worked diligently to ensure his students were prepared for any eventuality while studying for the OSSLT test.

During one of the students’ practice runs, Stegenga said he pulled the cord out of the back of the computers.

“It’s a high-stakes test and we wanted them as prepared as possible. The teachers and the students didn’t panic,” he said.

“Literacy is not an event, it’s an all year thing.”

Eastview achieved an 88% pass rate, over its score of 77% only one year earlier and above the provincial average of an 81% success rate.

“It’s a snapshot at one point in time and doesn’t speak to the wonderful work they do every day,” Stegenga said.

At the Simcoe Muskoka Catholic District School Board (SMCDSB), communications manager Pauline Stevenson said after all the teachers’ extra effort in the math curriculum, they, too, are concerned about the test results.

The Grade 6 reading results show a 77% pass, and a 76% pass in writing, however the EQAO scores reveal only 40% of students passed the test.

“We don’t think the math scores are reflective of what’s going on in the classroom,” Stevenson said.

Catholic high school students in academic math had a 76% pass rate, while the applied high-school students only achieved a 40% pass rate.

They also received a 77% pass on the Grade 10 literacy test.

Stevenson said the Catholic school board welcomes the review of EQAO math and literacy tests promised by Premier Kathleen Wynne on Sept. 6.

