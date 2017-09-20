The power will be shut down at the new part of Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre's building on Tuesday, Sept. 26 at 9 p.m., for approximately six to eight hours.

The shutdown is necessary to install new equipment for RVH’s catheterization lab in the under-construction Advanced Cardiac Care Centre.

RVH’s power will be fully functional again in the early morning of Wednesday, Sept. 27.

While not all electrical services will be affected, there are a number that will be - including some lighting and ventilation, bathroom lighting, the patient bedside entertainment system and elevators in the new part of the building.

Every effort is being made to ensure there is no impact to patient care, as RVH is bringing in additional staff to support its teams during the shutdown.

Those visiting a patient on these units - respiratory, cancer palliative, cardiac care, cardiac renal - may wish to schedule their visit before 9 p.m. or until the next day, as the elevators will be out of service.

Those still wishing to visit will have greeters at the Atrium entrance to guide them.