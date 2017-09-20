Lately, weather-watchers have avidly focused on the series of major hurricanes sweeping across the Caribbean and towards North America, but there have been some other effects from this year’s unusual weather besides catastrophic storms.

Here in Barrie, a long, wet spring and cool, damp summer have affected how local crops grow, which in turn affects the harvest of FruitShare.

You might recall that FruitShare is a partnership between Living Green, Transition Barrie and the Simcoe-Muskoka District Health Unit where volunteers rescue the excess fruit from local private fruit trees and share it with social service agencies to distribute to people who can’t afford local organic produce.

What this has meant here depends on the fruit. The rainy spring seemed to produce a bumper crop of berries, including the currants, mulberries and serviceberries FruitShare picks around the city.

It also meant I got more than 10 pounds of berries from the little serviceberry bush in my front yard, more than I ever expected.

On the other hand, it has been hard on apples, as the dampness fostered the rapid spread of surface mould or fungus, leaving apples spotty or scabby, and essentially inedible. This has been the most disappointing apple harvest in FruitShare’s five pick seasons, worse even than last year’s drought. It also means some local organic orchards that don’t spray chemical pesticides on their apples had to curtail their operations.

Then again, something about this year’s weather seems to have really juiced up the local pear crop, so FruitShare will pick more pears this year than in the past four years combined!

Nature is a fickle master, so it’s good that we have a diversity of fruit resources to harvest and share.

But this year also brought some special funding to FruitShare in the form of a grant from TD Friends of the Environment, which is being used to expand our food-growing resources.

A major component will come into being this Saturday at the community garden on Coulter Street, near the dog-off-leash park. Some of the grant money is paying for a new shed which will be used to store FruitShare’s specialized picking equipment, but will also feed into a pair of new rainwater reservoirs that can be used to water the gardens.

Along with funds from Living Green, there will also be a revitalization of several of the planting plots in the garden, including new wood mulch walkways and accessible raised beds.

And like the community gardens and FruitShare itself, this is a group project whose success rests on community participation.

If you are good with tools or just like to help out, then we’d love it if you could join us Saturday afternoon to help us prepare the foundation and build the shed and get the pathways set up.

The event runs from noon until 5 p.m., and will be followed by a potluck meal.

It’s open to everyone. We are, of course, inviting the gardeners and the FruitShare volunteers and tree owners, but the public is also welcome to join in this shared project and celebration of “home-made” produce.

If you have any questions about this event or the program, find Barrie’s FruitShare on Facebook or email FruitShare.Barrie@gmail.com.

We’d love to hear from you or see you Saturday afternoon!

Erich Jacoby-Hawkins serves on the boards of Living Green and the Robert Schalkenbach Foundation. Read and comment on this and other Root Issues at www.ErichtheGreen.ca.