This is a good news story with a daunting finish line. Just warning you.

Drive anywhere in the region these days and you’ll see the ‘new’ ditch-weed... intense clusters of blue-green feather stalks, some seven to 10 feet high, with grey seed pod heads blowing in the wind at the top.

Actually, if they weren’t so harmful, they’d be attractive.

It seems a bit late, but local news reports indicate that municipal governments — both lower and upper tier — are starting to be concerned about these plants.

They’re called phragmites — phrag, for short — and they are taking over our marshlands, watercourses and streams at an alarming rate.

Because their root system is horizontal, multi-faceted and fast-growing, it takes no time at all before an entire pond or bay is infilled.

Pulling it out by the roots only intensifies its development. Cutting with a road-side cutter eliminates the driving hazard of the hedge-like visual block, but does nothing to eliminate it.

When you realize how pervasive it is, it’s alarming.

But, like anything, there is hope.

Four years ago, our cottage community of 175 cottage families and some 3500 acres of land was phrag-invaded.

People started to notice the plant and began the research. It didn’t take long to sound the alarm and our community leaders mobilized in the following way: First, they called for phrag-fighting volunteers. Second, they brought in an expert from the Georgian Bay Forever organization to teach us what to do with these plants. Third, they established a website where we could use our smart phones, photograph a stand of phrag and poof, it would show up on the website.

David Sweetnam, executive director of Georgian Bay Forever, came up to give us specific training. He told us to use hand clippers, to reach down into the water as far as we could and cut the stalk of phrag.

Those stalks need to be burned because if they’re dumped into a landfill or organic compost area, they just compound.

David had worked in the bay in Collingwood with a huge team of volunteers who were cutting phrag. The growth is so dense that volunteer cutters were dismayed to discover a dead deer, caught by the root system and unable to move through the growth.

We were motivated and committed. Working in teams of two, we divided up our community to survey and locate phragmites. We then began cutting, counting, bagging and burning. Year one the phrag was seven to eight feet tall and very strong.

Year 2 it was still prevalent in a number of watercourse areas, and when the strong plants were cut, you would look down and realize there were scores of baby phrag thriving side by side. Snip snip.

It wasn’t easy. We tried to do three cuts in each area per summer, reporting in to our overall leader who tracked numbers and strengths.

My own particular area centred in an inlet in a small island in one bay. In Year 1, I cut about 50 large phrag and 100 small ones. This year, year four, I cut about 10 large and 20 small. The bags will be burned on an open pit on a rainy day.

I feel optimistic that next year there will be very little, if any, phrag.

So here’s the point: It takes a leader to make the identification and call in the expert help. It takes a technical person to set up the website and teach people how to track what is, what is becoming and what will be.

And it takes an army of volunteers to bring it under control.

And it can be done.

Without this combined effort in a matter of two or three seasons, entire watercourses are plugged solid, destroying aquaculture and fish habitat.

We are so lucky to live in a community with a high volunteer spirit.

I feel certain it can be done.

Donna Douglas is a Barrie writer. You can read 22 years worth of columns on her website at www.donnadouglas.com. You can email her at donna@donnadouglas.com.