ou can help CNIB (Canadian National Institute for the Blind) brighten the night.

CNIB Simcoe Muskoka is holding its second annual CNIB Night Steps Thursday evening around the shores of Kempenfelt Bay.

It is the organization’s signature event and a fundraiser for essential programs that help people who are blind or partially sighted.

Last year’s event raised $16,500.

Sherri Helsdingen, of CNIB Simcoe Muskoka, said the programs help people of all ages build their confidence and self-advocacy skills to help them succeed.

“We want people, both sighted and without sight, to come out and experience Night Steps together to socialize and connect over a common cause,” she said. “We hope participants will see a lot of people in their community who they probably didn’t know had sight loss out doing things they didn’t think people with sight loss could do, like walking along the lake and enjoying a fabulous evening.

“Sight loss is an invisible disability. People can recognize a wheelchair and what that means but people don’t see sight loss in the same kind of way.”

It’s much more prevalent than many Canadians realize, she added.

“We know the number of people who are living with sight loss is increasing,” Helsdingen said. “Every 10 minutes, someone in Canada starts to lose their site.”

While life for people with sight loss is improving, much work remains, she said.

“Back in the day, our clients used to live in residences and did manual labour. Nowadays our clients are, in many cases, completely independent. They work everywhere at all kinds of jobs,” Helsdingen said. “But we know there is still a lot that needs to be done around accessibility and accommodation issues. Our goal is to ensure everybody has the opportunity to survive and thrive.”

Participants in Night Steps get a special T-shirt, enjoy a barbecue dinner and live entertainment and get glow sticks before starting the walk, which begins at the Southshore Centre in Barrie.

“And then away we go. We have lots of things put in place to keep it safe for people with sight loss who are walking,” Helsdingen said. “That’s the first thing people worry about and we really want to take that to the next level.

“And we want people with sight loss to have fun and realize their lives are enriched and connected.”

Registration for the event begins at 6 p.m. followed opening ceremonies and stories from CNIB participants at 7 p.m.

This year marks the 100th anniversary of the CNIB.

For more information about Night Steps, call 705-728-335 (ext 5289) or visit www.cnib.ca.

