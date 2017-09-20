BRADFORD – A crossbow and a bicycle were stolen from an unlocked garage here overnight Tuesday.

A resident noticed the theft of an Excalibur Exocet crossbow along with a white BMX-style bike that morning.

South Simcoe police say cameras located on the outside of the home show a male entering the garage at about 12:20 a.m. and leaving on the bike.

Shortly afterwards, police said, he is seen returning for the crossbow.

Police describe him as white, in his 20s and wearing a backpack.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call police at 905-775-3311 or 705-436-2141 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.