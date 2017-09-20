David Nossiter has trouble taking a seat while he's strolling along Barrie's waterfront.

The 80-year-old city resident says some of the benches there are too low for him and have no hand rails to ease him in and out of a recline.

“They look fantastic, but they're about 12 inches high and have no arm rests on them,” said Nossiter, who has a walking disability. “I still like walking. I use the seats.

“But I can't use the (new) ones that they've put down, and I'm sure there's a lot more people. I'm not complaining. I'm just passing on an observation.”

Nossiter said he got in touch the city and got a reply that someone was looking into his concern.

“I think they would have been well-served to spend another 50 bucks a seat and put in some that everybody can use, rather than just young kids,” he said.

Walter Fisher, Barrie's supervisor of parks planning, said those wishing to sit and enjoy the city's waterfront near Southshore Centre will have choices.

“The overall seating design at the Military Heritage Park emphasizes flexibility for future programming, art installations and improvements to the pedestrian experience including accessibility for persons with disabilities and older adults,” he said.

Three, six-foot Ogden benches, which are backless and without rails, have been installed in Military Heritage Park. The height of the benches are consistent with many other benches in the city.

“This seating arrangement emulates the old round house location while allowing for two-sided seating to view future art installation on the central berm,” Fisher said. “These benches were chosen for their accessibility and flexibility, allowing us to provide seating for more people without obstructing the free passage of pedestrians around the site.

“It is important to note that these benches are not the only benches at the Military Heritage Park and the Southshore Centre. We have replaced a bench at the front of the Southshore Centre with a traditional style Maglin bench, with arms, and we have used this same style of bench elsewhere in the park.”

The new benches are part of the huge, redevelopment of Barrie's waterfront.

The Lakeshore Drive realignment and Centennial Park improvements create more parkland, walking trails and parking along the waterfront.

The project realigns Lakeshore Drive onto the former CN Rail bed and expands Centennial Park's waterfront parkland - a combination of green recreational space, pathways and parking lots.

The estimated project cost is $27 million, including detail design, utility relocations and construction.

