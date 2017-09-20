A free, online museum dedicated to the digital preservation the city’s history is celebrating its first year in operation Thursday.

The Barrie Historical Archive collects images, videos and documents and has thus far amassed approximately 10,000 pieces, with more collections being added regularly.

Visitors have access to this free digital archive 24/7, 365 days a year.

The archive partners with local organizations which want to share their memories of the city’s history.

A flag-raising celebrating Barrie Historical Week will also take place at Barrie City Hall on Friday at 10 a.m.

The archive’s interactive event, which includes a walking tour of downtown Barrie, begins at noon on Saturday at the Sam Cancilla Park gazebo, located at 151 Dunlop St. E.

To learn more, visit www.barriearchive.ca.