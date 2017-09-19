Toys “R” Us has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in the U.S.

The American toy store is struggling under $5 billion in debt, but a company statement said it will be business as usual for seasonal shoppers.

Toys “R” Us said it would be seeking debt-assistance south of the border in Virginia, and that the Canadian subsidiary would be asking for similar protection for its Canadian stores through courts in Ontario.

The company announcement also said separate operations outside the U.S. and Canada are not part of the filings.

And it emphasized that its stores worldwide will remain open and that it will continue to work with suppliers and sell merchandise.

"The company's approximately 1,600 Toys R Us and Babies R Us stores around the world — the vast majority of which are profitable — are continuing to operate as usual," the company statement added. "Customers can also continue to shop for the toy and baby products they are looking for online."

Files by CP