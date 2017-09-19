The side door of a Barrie bakery was smashed and its cash register was stolen Monday night.

While Victoria Street neighbours sat outside, enjoying the weather at 10:40 p.m., city police say a man was seen circling Fox's Bakery.

Once the cash register was taken, a man was seen going east on Victoria Street toward Sandford Street.

He is described as white, thin and standing 5'7” to 5'9”.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Const. M. Velema at 705-725-7025, ext. 2607 or at mvelema@barriepolice.ca or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or visit tipsubmit.com.