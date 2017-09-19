About $6,000 in merchandise was stolen from a south-Barrie hobby shop early Sunday.

Just after midnight, video surveillance at the rear door at the Commerce Park Drive store was obscured by spray paint on the camera lens, said city police.

Just before 3 a.m., two people gained entry through the front door and made off with the goods, police said. It's believed they fled west in a vehicle on Commerce Park Drive.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Const. K. Franke at 705-725-7025, ext. 2546 or at kfranke@barriepolice.ca or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or visit tipsubmit.com.