The Parry Automotive Orillia Lady Kings U19A lacrosse team travelled to Niagara University in Lewiston, N.Y. over the weekend to compete in a seven-versus-seven fall ball women's lacrosse tournament. It was an opportunity for the team's core group of players who will be returning to the team next summer to hone their skills and see how they match up against some strong teams from throughout North America.

Competing in the elite varsity division, the Lady Kings compiled a respectable 2-2 record at the U.S. event. Orillia did not get off to a strong start, losing to Niagara University's 2018 women's lacrosse commits 9-7. Following that loss, the Lady Kings dropped a heart-breaking 8-6 decision to their archrivals, the Oshawa Blue Knights Elite team -- the reigning provincial champs.

The Lady Kings rebounded from those defeats, however, and won their final two games. Orillia defeated Niagara University's 2019 commits 15-6, and then capped the tourney with a well-deserved 12-7 triumph over the Wild Wings from Syracuse, N.Y.

Hannah Morris, Jerica Obee and Paige Stachura were forces in the offensive zone throughout the tournament for the Lady Kings. That talented trio was complimented by Cassidy Morris and Kennedy Lynch who proved very frustrating for opposing defences to handle. Morgan Vickers, Logan Ross and Amy Curran played intense and disciplined defence and were able to force key turnovers that resulted in several Orillia goals.

Goalie Kallista Jacobs, playing in her first games of the year after a broken thumb forced her to sit out the entire 2017 Ontario Women's Field Lacrosse (OWFL) season, showed no signs of rust in the Orillia net. She made several timely saves and finished the tournament with an excellent 7.50 goals-per-game average.

The coaches hope the "compete level and work ethic" going forward will assure this U19A lacrosse club of more success next year. Former Orillia U19A player and current Queen's University defender Annie Lloyd has agreed to help work with the defensive corps next year to ensure they are a force to be reckoned with in OWFL action.