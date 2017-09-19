As a user of the GO train to Toronto, it keeps the car off the main highways.

The local MPP praises the system, but on Sept. 14 there was no parking spots at Allandale Waterfront GO Station.

It’s bad enough with construction in the Essa Road area. This seems to be a common problem.

The train is a great idea. How soon will more parking be made available at Allandale Station?

Alexander Richmond

Oro-Medonte Township

Wage hike good for Ontario

A close examination of the Financial Accountability Office (FAO) report indicates that the minimum wage hike will be far from a looming disaster.

According to the FAO, the wage hike to $15 per hour will directly result in pay increases for 1.6 million Ontarians, an impact that positively affects 22% of the workforce.

As for the dis-employment effects equivalent to 50,000 jobs over an unstated time for a small cohort of young people, even if this should turn out to be the case, remedial programs could be implemented to address this particular issue.

In that way, Ontario would still receive the considerable benefits of the minimum-wage increase: happier and more productive employees, reduced turnover and associated training costs, and a general reduction in income and gender inequality that will result in a healthier and more stable society.

Larry Kazdan

Vancouver

Bizarro world has arrived

What is happening to my world?

TMZ is reporting factual stories and CNN is unwatchable with their biased infotainment.

The NFL holds its players to a higher standard than the courts.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau rewards Omar Khadr with $10.5 million.

When I was a kid, my mom would play the opposite game with me. Up is down. Left was right.

Now we are expected to accept the opposite game as part of everyday life.

Jim Miller

Toronto