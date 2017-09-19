DNA helped city police identify a teen disguised as a mouse who is connected to the 2015 robbery of a Mac's Convenience store.

A DNA match led to a 19-year-old, who turned himself in to police Monday.

Police say on July 14, 2015, a 16-year-old entered the Mac's just before 4 a.m. and demanded money from the clerk, while armed with a knife.

After fleeing he disposed of his disguise and the knife behind the Ferndale Drive store.

Both were located by police.

He has been charged under the Youth Criminal Justice Act with robbery, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose and disguise with intent to commit a crime.

The teen has a court date in October.