NEW TECUMSETH - A Community Living Association for South Simcoe employee faces theft and fraud charges following a two-year-plus police investigation.

On July 22, 2015, Nottawasaga OPP were contacted about a senior finance clerk involved in fraud and theft of approximately $150,000 from the association.

On Sept. 9, 2017, OPP arrested a 52-year-old New Tecumseth woman and charged her with fraud over $5,000 and theft over $5,000.

She was released from custody and was given a court date in Bradford.

The Community Living Association for South Simcoe supports individuals with an intellectual disability.

It is a non-profit, charitable organization governed by a volunteer board of directors.