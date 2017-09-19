Another $25,000 from the City of Orillia will be essential in opening the door for further investment in the Huronia Cultural Campus (HCC), councillors were told Monday night.

But unlike past years, the group's day-to-day operations wouldn't suffer if council had decided to deny the funding.

"We can proceed with or without that $25,000," said HCC general manager Michael Martyn. "What the $25,000 does is allows us to build our capacity as an organization so that we can further develop our planning around that property."

Those plans have been laid out in a business plan developed for the HCC, long requested by city councillors. Members of the HCC presented the plan to councillors at the meeting during a deputation, before a later debate on whether or not to release the $25,000 budgeted for 2017.

HCC chair Fred Larsen explained to council the money was as much a symbolic necessity of support as anything else.

"It is important in our moving forward and what we see as our next steps to be able to show a tangible sign of support from the city," he said. "If the city and the community are not supporting HCC, it's going to be a challenge probably to go to the province or to federal sources of revenue."

The HCC has positioned itself as a sustainable entity, Martyn said, evidenced by the business plan provided. If the former Huronia Regional Centre (HRC) property is not available for the organization to utilize, he told councillors the group will be able to transition to another parcel of land in the surrounding area.

Its success in turning the initial $50,000 of city money into approximately $500,000 in other revenue sources, including a $290,000 commitment from the Ontario Trillium Foundation for events between 2017 and 2020, was applauded by city council, and none of the councillors who spoke denied the organization has the support of the city.

Showing that support with cash though was something some councillors were leery of committing to, at least immediately.

"We don't know what's going to be happening with this property in the future, so I don't think we should be getting ahead of ourselves in that regard," said Coun. Mason Ainsworth. "We heard, thankfully, from the group tonight that they can be successful over the next three years without any additional funding."

Ainsworth supported motion put on the floor by Coun. Sarah Valiquette-Thompson, which called for the HCC business plan to be received as information and for the plan to be revised once the province had released its decision on how it will dispose of the surplus HRC lands. It wouldn't be until city staff got a chance to review the revised business plan that the city would release the 2017 funds, if the motion passed.

He argued the decision wasn't "about making deals with friends; this is about protecting our taxpayer dollars." That comment drew the ire of Mayor Steve Clarke, who requested Ainsworth retract his statement, which the mayor believed insinuated an impropriety at the council table.

Ainsworth instead seemed to double-down on the comment, by apologizing and then immediately making reference to the friendships between unnamed councillors and members of the HCC board, but did not receive any formal reprimand.

The remainder of council was unconvinced. Coun. Ted Emond drew on his experience in both business and politics in his reasoning for supporting the HCC financially.

"As a business consultant, I have read literally hundreds of business plans and I would suggest in my reading of this plan ... that it meets all the criteria of an effective business plan," Emond said. "The HCC has come with a vision that is long-term (and) will require many years to mature, but today requires the ability of our council members to see beyond the immediate next election, to see beyond the immediate budget and to take the risk on behalf of our citizens in continuing to invest on behalf of our partner."

The business plan outlined the HCC's ideas for a portion of the HRC property, including a sculpture garden, performance space and live-work spaces, alongside ways to generate revenue to keep the organization afloat. It also provided timelines for the different phases proposed by the HCC, stretching out a decade.

It wasn't the document chief financial officer Bob Ripley was expecting to see.

"It provides a checklist of the things that have to be checked off once the group knows what the province wants from the property, what they're going to the give the HCC," he said. "In my mind though, it's not a business plan in the sense where it details where the dollars are coming from, where they're going to and what you're building and when you're building it."

Valiquette-Thompson's original motion to delay the funding was defeated 7-2. The same 7-2 margin was recorded in the successful motion to release the funding.

