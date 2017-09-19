Grey matter under similarly coloured hair still requires sustenance.

The food-for-deep-thought mindset of a group of seniors after attending a series of lectures encouraged them to create Barrie’s own series called Third Age Barrie three years ago.

“Six of us had a brainwave,” Pat Mansfield said Tuesday. “We were all going to Toronto and Ryerson University for various things and thought we should do a speaker series here.”

That was in 2014.

Since then, the group has grown to 600 members – mostly seniors – who have attended the standing-room-only biannual presentations each year.

Mansfield said the group, or TAB as they call themselves, surveys their members to determine what topics they’re interested in and then searches for relevant speakers.

To date, TAB has run a half-dozen, five-part speaker series on topics including, Brexit terrorism, a cosmic universe, climate change, symphony conductors and the war in the Ukraine.

Dave Collacutt organized this fall’s ‘Whose truth? What reconciliation? Learning to share Turtle Island’ Indigenous speaker series that begins Sept. 26.

“Seniors who are intelligent, aware and involved are really looking for this kind of intellectual stimulation,” said Collacutt.

Registration is handled online for $40 for the entire series.

Each series is hosted at Grace United Church in Barrie, said Collacutt’s wife, Bonnie Collacutt, who volunteers with TAB.

“It really has nothing to do with the church, we just rent space,” Bonnie said.

With 600 members and only 250 seats, the talks sell out quickly, she said.

“The last two times, we sold out in less than a day,” she said.

The charitable group of Grandmothers to Grandmothers monitors the parking lot and offers refreshment as a fundraising initiative.

Third Age programs were established in 1973 in France. The concept grew and it moved across Europe and the UK before arriving in Quebec in 1975.

There are now 50 Third Age programs across the globe, with Barrie’s considered one of its youngest groups.

“We do our lecture series on what interests us in Barrie,” Collacutt said.

Next week’s Indigenous series features a set of five speakers, including Gertie Beaucage of Nipissing First Nation speaking on the Indigenous world view, the clash of cultures by Peter Garrow and his son Gee of the Mohawks of Akwesasne First Nation.

Maya Chacaby of Beaver Clan, Kaministiquia First Nation will speak on the impacts of historic trauma, Dr. Cynthia Wesley-Esquimaux of Chippewa of Georgian Island First Nation will cover reconciliation and the final speaker, Dr. Jonathan Dewar, will speak about putting reconciliation into action.

For more information, visit www.thirdagebarrie.ca.

CBrowne@postmedia.com

Twitter.com/cherylbrowne1