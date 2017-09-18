COOKSTOWN – On a quiet Monday morning, the idyllic sounds of wind chimes and birds chirping could be heard on Maple Leaf Terrace.

A few minutes earlier, the peace had been broken when 94-year-old Irene Cartwright hollered at a rat hanging off her awning.

“Get out of there,” Cartwright said, adding, “I didn’t swear at it, but I wanted to.”

Cartwright and about 100 more seniors live in the Royal Oak Estate retirement village near downtown Cookstown.

As part of a land-lease holding, some of the units are considered mobile homes, but many like Cartwright’s on Maple Leaf Terrace, are tiny homes with porches and basements.

After living at Royal Oak for more than a dozen years, Cartwright and a handful of tenants say they are fed up with the rat infestation that began back in February.

“I never saw a rat until this spring,” Cartwright said Monday afternoon. “I saw this one on the (awning’s) ceiling and then it climbed down the post into the flowers.

“I’m afraid they’re going to move into the basement,” she added.

If it was just one or two vermin, most neighbours wouldn’t complain.

But both Ron Carey and Dorothy MacNutt, who live on Royal Oak Drive, say they have each killed more than half-a-dozen rats since spring.

Seated in Royal Oak’s small community room, MacNutt said her son has caught eight rats in traps this summer.

“We live in the country, we expect the odd rat,” MacNutt said. “But this year was the first time I’ve seen one. And we’ve had so many.”

Several tenants are blaming the recent surge of construction in the area, such as the North Star Homes sub-division to the east and the roadwork across from the seniors’ village to the north.

In fact, the landlord of the property also blames the current construction for his tenants’ woes.

“The rats came from the property across the road,” said Sabi Ahsan.

He said the rats lived in the tall grasses but have been forced out due to their loss of habitat.

Ahsan said he believes infestation is the responsibility of the Town of Innisfil due to the large-scale development in the area.

He said he has called the town’s building department but doesn’t recall the outcome of the phone call, or when he made it.

“It’s not our problem. It’s something the city needs to take care of,” Ahsan said.

However, the Landlord Tenant Act states, “If your landlord requires you to keep up on pest control, they are in violation of health standards set forward by the Landlord and Tenant Board.”

Innisfil spokesperson Johnny Keogh said there are no Innisfil bylaws stating the town is responsible for an infestation caused by local development.

“It is ultimately the landlord’s responsibility,” Keogh said.

However, he did say Innisfil staff would investigate the residents’ claims and set traps to confirm the rats’ existence in the neighbourhood.

President of the Royal Oak tenants’ association, Kristina Zegota, said she has emailed Ahsan repeatedly about the infestation but he hasn’t taken any action.

“We saw four rats in the middle of the day, about 3 p.m., under Carey’s house. In broad daylight,” Zegota said.

After doing some internet research, Zegota said she believes the rats are from the Norway rat family (brown rats) and have between eight to 12 rats each litter.

“They can have four to seven litters each year. We can’t let this go on much longer,” Zegota said.

Cartwright’s neighbour, Glenda Hagerman, said she heard Irish-Spring-smelling soap keeps the rats away.

“We broke up bars (of soap) into chunks and put them around and haven’t seen any (rats) in the shed once since we put it out.” Hagerman said.

