The answer is no, at least for now, on another apartment building at Barrie's 37 Johnson St.

A proposed 11 storey, 215-unit apartment building there was denied by city council Monday.

Coun. Bonnie Ainsworth’s motion, which passed, asked that the current density limits be maintained, and the rezoning be denied. A majority of councillors supported her position – which is opposite to the stance taken by city planning staff.

Ainsworth thanked council members for supporting her constituents.

“This hamlet of the city is already a complete community,” she said, “thereby disqualifying all accusations that doubling the density of 37 Johnson St. is the right thing to do.”

Mayor Jeff Lehman said it was an easy decision for him.

“This is not a designated area or focal point for intensification,” he said. “The scale, to me, is well outside the bounds of reason.”

Ainsworth has estimated keeping the current density limit would allow approximately another 21 units on this site. An existing 11-storey building with 192 units has been there since 1973.

The vote was 10-0 in favour of turning this project away; Coun. Andrew Prince was absent.

Coun. Mike McCann, who did support the project, had his mind changed by Ainsworth – who convinced him area residents didn’t want it.

“This development, being in your back yard, will lower your quality of life,” he said.

McCann voted against Ainsworth's motion last week because he believed this decision will be appealed to the Ontario Municipal Board, and the OMB will support city planning staff’s recommendation.

Barrie resident Robb Meier, who lives on Napier Street, spoke against council’s decision and in favour of the development, citing its location near services and provincial intensification targets.

“We cannot continue to disallow significant developments because 40 or 50 vocal neighbours are up in arms,” he told council, referring to neighbours’ opposition.

“It is irrational for this council to vote against this proposal. You can all do better.”

Barrie planning staff say an additional apartment building there meets the city's locational criteria for intensification, and does not introduce a new built form into the neighbourhood.

The site is also near Barrie Transit, directly adjacent to a city park, near schools and commercial uses, including a grocery store.

City planning staff say it represents an appropriate form of development.

But Ainsworth has said this council has more than done its share accommodating local and provincial intensification criteria, and that squeezing this development into 37 Johnson St. will overwhelm the area with people and traffic.

The developer, Starlight Investments, asked for both an Official Plan amendment and a rezoning to allow this project.

The latter includes a reduced front-yard setback, as well as side and rear landscape buffering for the parking lot, an increase in building height, gross floor area, surface parking lot coverage and fewer parking spaces.

Starlight sent a letter to the city Monday, asking that it reconsider Ainsworth’s motion and supports the planning staff recommendation.

“Starlight’s proposal provides much-needed rental housing in an area of the city that has the infrastructure to support intensification,” said Eldon. C. Theodore, of MHBC Planning, Starlight’s consultant.

This project would generate $378,185 in development charges for the city, along with cash-in-lieu of parkland totalling just more than $1 million.

Nadine Saunders, of nearby Campfire Court, has gathered more than 430 signatures on a petition opposing the project.

Barrie's intensification policy establishes four principle areas where intensification is encouraged, including: the Urban Growth Centre, or downtown Barrie and Allandale; primary and secondary corridors consisting of arterial roads such as Bayfield and Dunlop streets, Essa Road, Duckworth and Yonge streets; primary and secondary nodes at significant intersections along the primary and secondary corridors; and South Barrie GO Station near Yonge Street and Mapleview Drive East.

A series of guidelines have also been created to help direct new development within these intensification areas, and are viewed to be complementary to the existing city urban design guidelines.

