Georgian golf teams winners at opening tournament

The Georgian Grizzlies men’s and women’s golf teams had their first Ontario Colleges Athletic Association (OCAA) tournament of the season on Saturday when they travelled to London to play in the Fanshawe Invitational.

Competing at the FireRock Golf Club, the Grizzlies found themselves at the top of the standings in the 18-hole tournament.

Georgian’s Josh Lynch, a Burlington native, was the winner on the men’s side of the tournament shooting a round of 69 while teammate Brady Zordan (Midhurst) was just one stroke behind to finish in second place.

On the women’s side, Georgian held the top two spots in the standings as well.

Last year’s Canadian Colleges Athletic Association (CCAA) national champion Addison Wallwin (Barrie) shot a 78 to finish in first while teammate Emile Tyndall (Kirkland, Que.) shot an 81 to finish second.

Georgian also took home the team titles on both the men’s and women’s sides making for an impressive season opening tournament.

The Grizzlies will be back in action when they host their own invitational tournament on Thursday at the Heritage Hills Golf Club in Shanty Bay.