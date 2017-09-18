Former Siskin now with the Soo Greyhounds

CLEARVIEW TWP. - Zack Trott, last year’s star rookie for the Stayner Siskins and the Provincial Junior Hockey League point record holder for a 16-year-old is now playing with the Soo Greyhounds.

The 17-year-old left-winger from Honeywood has played in two exhibition games so far.

“He got a couple of goals in the second game and he seems to be fitting in well,” said Jana Trott, Zack’s mother.

Zack is the fifth family member to have played for the Stayner Siskins. His cousin Jackson Clarke graduated from the team last year. His father Bryan and two uncles Brent and Brett played for the Siskins.

But Zack is the first family member to make it to the Ontario Hockey League (OHL).

He’s living with a billet family in Sault St. Marie and attending Grade 12 there.

“It’s a big change but he’s loving it. He’s appreciative of the people who helped him get there Dave Steele the coach and Richard Gauthier the manager. They were all very helpful,” Jana said.

Trott was a 14th round pick of the Soo Greyhounds for the 2016 OHL Priority Selection draft but the family decided to have Zack play a season with the Siskins.

Last year he was 5’8” and 149 pounds when he scored 67 points in the regular season and another 19 points in the playoffs.

“They drafted him but with his success with our program and breaking records it set him up for success in their camps,” said Dave Steele, Siskins head coach.

It’s not often that a player jumps up from the PJHL, formerly known as Junior C, to the OHL he added.

“We are excited. It’s great for him to play at the highest level and it’s amazing for our program to promote a kid like that. There’s very few programs like ours to promote to that level of hockey directly,” Steele added.

In an earlier interview Siskins manager Richard Gauthier said “Zack’s got some of the skill of his father and the toughness of his uncle,” Gauthier played with the Siskins in the 1990s.

“Zack is a good hockey player. He skates well, he sees the ice well, he’s got good hands around the net and he plays physical when he has to,” said Gauthier.

Trott grew up playing through the Honeywood Minor Hockey system. Prior to playing for the Siskins he played ‘AAA’ hockey with the Grey-Bruce Highlanders, scoring 26 goals and 24 assists in 36 games.

Trott’s role models are NHL players Connor McDavid and Sidney Crosby and his ultimate goal is to play in the NHL.

Over the summer Trott worked with personal trainer Aaron Downey, a former NHL player and gained 21 pounds. He’s also grown another two inches for a tally of 5’10” and 170 pounds.

The family is so excited for Zack and they already have tickets for the Sept. 28 game between the Soo Greyhounds and the Barrie Colts at the Barrie Molson centre.

