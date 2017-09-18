Barrie native wins second Founders' Cup

History has a way of repeating itself in sports even years later.

The Orangeville Northmen Junior 'B' lacrosse team won the Founders’ Cup as the best team in Canada for the second-straight year.

The last time this feat happened was nearly 30 years ago.

“It’s pretty special, I grew up watching the first time Orangeville won the Founders’ Cup in '89-'90,,” said Northmen head coach Bruce Codd. "That was kind of right when I was getting interested in the sport and that team had a lot to do with it."

The Northmen had most of their core players back from last season, including Barrie’s Daniel Tanner, who found himself in a much different role this time around.

“He was a good goalie a year ago,” Codd said. “He wasn’t really our number one last year for the bulk of the regular season. Our starter got hurt halfway through the Founders’ Cup; Daniel stepped in and he didn’t skip a beat.

“This year he had an increased work load in the regular season and playoffs," the coach added. "He pretty much played in all the games. I thought he did an amazing job in the adjustment."

The Northmen finished the regular season 17-3, and went 6-0 in the playoff tournament in Saskatchewan.

To be the best team in the country at any level of sport is no small accomplishment. More than 50 teams compete in the Junior 'B' lacrosse loop in Ontario, Alberta, British Columbia and New York state.

“Our system is so amazing. We have great coaches, our defence is awesome," said Tanner, who was named the second-team all-star goalie at the Founders’ Cup. "Our team works so well together. We don’t just have a couple guys who are superstars, we have a whole team."

As the last line of defence, Tanner’s intensified responsibility doesn’t get to his head.

At last year’s Founders’ Cup, he hadn’t played a full game in over a month and was called upon with Orangeville trailing 4-3 in the second period.

Tanner made just as many saves as he needed to in that game, leading the Northmen to an eventual 8-7 victory.

“He’s just such a composed goalie and that’s the reason why he had success,” Codd said.

Throughout his junior lacrosse career, Tanner has been forced to adapt.

He was cut from the Junior 'A' Barrie Lakeshores, so he played his first season with Orangeville Junior 'B'.

The following season he was traded to Newmarket and after a one-year stint with the Saints, he was sent back to Orangeville last season.

“If Junior 'A' teams are interested, I think they would be getting a real quality goalie," Codd said. "I think he has aspirations of playing Junior 'A' and I think he can."

Tanner has one more year of junior lacrosse eligibility left.

The Clarington Green Gaels would be among one of the many teams excited to see Tanner move to the next level. The Northmen defeated the Gaels for the second consecutive year in the Ontario final leading up to their national championship.

Whether Tanner returns as a Northmen or plays elsewhere next season, the team would be getting a goalie that has a consistently steady playing style.

“He’s definitely a blocker; I wouldn’t say he’s a reaction goalie,” Codd said. “He sits back, he knows his angles well and he makes you hit spots that are tough to do.

"He’s definitely a positional goalie, but a very patient and composed goalie," he added.

The Bear Creek Secondary School graduate is studying at Fanshawe College in London this fall. While the school doesn’t have a lacrosse program, it does have gym facilities that Tanner says he will be sure to use to stay conditioned for next summer.