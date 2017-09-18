INNISFIL – A woman was punched in the face Sunday night after an argument with her boyfriend following a text to his ex-girlfriend.

South Simcoe police called to an Alcona home said there was an argument after the girlfriend saw her boyfriend texting his ex-girlfriend.

The argument turned violent, police said, and a woman was punched.

A 46-year-old Innisfil man was arrested and charged with assault. He has a Bradford court date in late October.

The woman went to hospital but required no medical attention, police said.