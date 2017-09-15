INNISFIL – A woman was charged with drug possession after police checked out a bleeding man at an Alcona gas station Thursday.

South Simcoe police were called there after a citizen saw a man bleeding in the parking lot. Officers determined the man had a superficial, accidental injury.

But after speaking with a woman in the same car, police found she was under court order to abstain from drugs.

An officer noted signs of drug use and she was arrested for breaching her court order. A quantity of cocaine was also seized.

A 29-year-old woman of no fixed address was charged with cocaine possession and failing to comply with her release conditions. She was held for a bail hearing.