CLEARVIEW TWP. – Area residents are invited to get digging for future generations.

The Nottawasaga Valley Conservation Authority (NVCA) is hosting a day of tree planting on Sunday near the Minesing Wet Lands Conservation Area northeast of Angus.

Volunteers will be planting approximately 500 trees and shrubs near the banks of the Mad River which will provide habitat for the 221 species of birds that call the area home.

One day they might be home to a nest of a family of bald eagles or they could help keep the endangered cerulean warbler singing its tune.

The 15,000-acre wetlands – which are internationally recognized for their environmental significance - contain fens, marshes, swamps and bogs that support a network of sensitive flora and fauna, some rare and endangered.

The day isn’t just about volunteers getting their hands a bit dirty, according to Byron Wesson, an NVCA director.

“There is also an educational component,” he said while standing on the conservation area’s viewing tower. “We’ll have staff here talking about the project and why it’s necessary.”

The event is suitable for all ages, making it a perfect way for families and community groups to get closer to nature and make a positive difference for the environment, Wesson said.

“We’ve got a big job to maintain, nurse and bring back the health of our watershed,” he said. “The community loves this kind of event. They realize the importance of this.

“When they give back, sometimes they’re in pouring rain and covered in mud but they’re getting the job done.”

The NVCA’s job is to educate the public on the importance of the watershed and tree planting events are one way to do that, Wesson said.

“We’ll get moms and dads, kids, people who are 70 years old, teenagers looking for volunteer hours. It’s all over the map,” he added. “They are community-minded and environmentally focused and they want to do their part to make the watershed better for everyone.”

The fun begins at 9 a.m. on Sunday. Volunteers are asked to wear sturdy footwear as they will be traipsing through tall grass and bulrushes.

From Barrie, participants can take Highway 90 west towards Angus and head north on McKinnon Road before the Nottawasaga River and then left on Sunnidale Road Conc. 2.

The viewing platform will be on the right just before the metal bridge.

To learn more, visit www.nvca.on.ca.

The planting day is supported by the TD Friends of the Environment Foundation.

