Oro World's Fair enters 165th year

ORO-MEDONTE TWP. -

Seven-year-old Josey McNiven offers her calf, Pumpkin, a big hug during opening day at the Oro World’s Fair, north of Barrie.

Now in its 165th year, the fair helps to educate people about agriculture and its long history in our region.

The Oro World’s Fair continues on Saturday at the Oro-Medonte Fairgrounds, located near the intersection of Line 7 and Sideroad 15/16 East.