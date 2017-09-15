A Barrie woman was arrested Thursday morning after her friend's car was stolen and crashed into bushes.

At 7:35 a.m., city police were called about a single-car crash at Anne Street North and Shelly Lane. Officers found a complete bumper, with a licence plate still attached, stuck in the bush.

A witness stayed on scene and was able to provide information about the driver and the crash.

On nearby Scott Crescent, officers spotted a car missing a bumper and with a rear licence plate matching the one found in the bush.

A woman walking a dog nearby was spoken to by police and said the car belonged to her friend, that it had been stolen the night before but she knew nothing about why it was parked on the street.

Police say her story didn't add up, and she was told about misleading police in an investigation and public mischief.

Officers eventually determined she had been driving the car and arrested her for public mischief.

When police spoke to the car's owner, officers determined a woman had taken the car without permission after spending the night partying at the owner's home.

A 20-year-old woman was charged with public mischief, misleading police, theft of a motor vehicle, careless driving and failing to report a collision.