NEW TECUMSETH – Several hundred morphine and oxycodone pills, along with cocaine, were seized when police raided a Tottenham residence Tuesday.

A 41-year-old Tottenham woman was charged with two counts of drug possession (morphine, oxycodone) for the purpose of trafficking, cocaine possession, possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000 and failing to comply with her probation order.

She was released from custody with a future Bradford court date.

Nottawasaga OPP and the OPP street crime unit used a Controlled Drugs and Substances Act search warrant at the Tottenham residence.