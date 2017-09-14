Slide-guitar legend Roy Rogers will perform at the Mady Centre for the Performing Arts in downtown Barrie on Saturday.

All Music Guide describes Rogers as “the modern master of the slide guitar… (and) his versatility with the technique is nothing short of astonishing.”

Violet’s Blues is hosting the show.

Starting off on the San Francisco music scene in the mid-1960s, Rogers became entranced by the blues in his teen years, and was especially influenced by the great Robert Johnson.

His career took flight when John Lee Hooker asked him to accompany him on tour in 1982.

Rogers continued to tour with Hooker throughout the 1980s.

Rogers developed into a master of the slide guitar, recording with such luminaries as BB King and Miles Davis.

As a producer, he received eight Grammy nominations for his work with Hooker, winning two coveted Grammy Awards along the way.

Rogers has appeared multiple times on the Billboard Blues Chart Top 10, most notably with his No. 3 hit Slideways as well as Split Decision at No. 10.

A recording with Ray Manzarek, of The Doors, reached No. 1 on the Americana Roots chart.

Tickets for Saturday’s show are available for $88.50 at tickets.violetsvenue.com.

Find Violet’s Blues on Facebook at www.facebook.com/VioletsBlues.