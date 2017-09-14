In came the calls, always from a blocked number.

Paul Spoljaric, the former Blue Jays pitcher and Olympian, could only sigh and answer his phone.

“Are you ready, kid? Are you good to go?”

It was Jack Dominico, owner of the Intercounty Baseball League’s Toronto Maple Leafs, on the line, wanting to know if Spoljaric, the lefty from Kelowna, B.C., who’d just wrapped up a six-year MLB career, was prepared for his weekly start at the field named after the team owner and his late wife, Lynne: Dominico Field at Christie Pits.

“‘Jack, this ain’t my first rodeo’,” Spoljaric remembers of his response to those ceaseless calls upon arriving on the IBL scene with the Leafs in the early 2000s. “‘Stop calling me. You’re starting to piss me off. I know how to get ready for a game, don’t worry about that’.”

Indeed, Spoljaric did just fine, leading the Leafs to two of the franchise’s eight championships over a dominant half-dozen seasons as the team’s ace.

When Spoljaric did have the occasional rocky outing on the mound, though, he’d inevitably hear from the team owner.

“He’d call me if I had a rough start and he’d say, ‘Oh, you really sucked last night’,” recalled Spoljaric, who later signed with the rival Barrie Baycats to be closer to his Lisle-area home. “‘OK, Jack. It’s baseball. Maybe I sucked, maybe they were better than me. I don’t know.’”

Those colourful conversations, in a nutshell, as anyone who has ever crossed paths with the face of Maple Leafs baseball will attest, can be boiled down to a trio of words that are perhaps the only way to accurately describe the baseball lifer’s truly unique personality: “Jack being Jack.”

Personality must be the key to longevity. How else does one explain the same man owning the same sports franchise for 50 seasons, a milestone the 78-year-old Dominico will hit when the new season kicks off next spring.

Fifty years.

We searched high and low for a sports team owner at the professional or amateur level, in the U.S. or in Canada, whose tenure at the helm has lasted 50 years, coming up empty and crossing off George Steinbrenner, Gene Mauch, Al Davis, Jerry Buss, Ed Snider and IBL counterpart Arden Eddie of the London Majors fame along the way.

For perspective, the IBL, an independent league with teams throughout southern Ontario comprising a mix of college players and former pros such as Spoljaric, Fergie Jenkins and Pete Orr, will mark 100 years of existence in 2019.

Dominico has owned his team for exactly half that century.

And from time to time, he’ll raise his voice at you.

“He’ll call up — and Jack and I have got, I’d describe it as a wonderful relationship — but it’s not unusual for Jack to scream at me, tell me I should be fired; tell me I should get out of baseball for all eternity, no idea why we hired you in the first place, and just say the most awful things to you,” said IBL commissioner John Kastner, who has known Dominico since his season playing for the Stratford Hillers in 1979, throughout his lengthy career as the sports editor with the Stratford Beacon-Herald and the past few years as commissioner.

“I hang up the phone and somebody says, ‘I can’t believe you put up with that’. I’ll go, ‘It’s just Jack being Jack.’

“Five minutes later, he calls and says, ‘I’ve known you a long time.’ I say, ‘Yes, you have.’ And he says, ‘You’re a great guy.’ And I say, ‘Thanks a lot, so are you.’ And he says, ‘OK, I’ve gotta go.’ And that’s as close to and apology and contrition as you’re going to get. And that’s Jack being Jack. That’s it.

“I love the guy and he’s probably got a soft spot for me, but we’ve screamed at each other at the top of our lungs and all that sort of stuff, but it’s just Jack being Jack.”

That’s the Dominico way, and 50 years in, he’s not likely to change.

Added Spoljaric: “He did stuff off the cuff that was unusual. He’s overpowering and domineering. He’s very assertive. Once you get around all of that and you understand where he’s coming from, the angle that he takes when he talks with people, you warm up to the guy, you really do. It’s endearing almost. It’s refreshing to have someone in your life that just tells you like it is. Not too many people are able to do that with the flamboyance that he does and make you feel OK about it.”

Baycats owner Gary Inskeep is one of Dominico’s most heated IBL rivals, dating back to when Barrie plucked Spoljaric away. The rivalry continues to gather steam by virtue of a parade of ex-Leafs in recent years signing with Barrie, which a few weeks ago hoisted its fourth-consecutive IBL championship.

But the battles have always stayed on the field.

“His bark is a lot worse than his bite,” Inskeep said. “He’s patient about the game, he’s patient about the league and after 50 years, what else can we say? I hope he stays for another 50.

“The Pits is part of Canadian and Toronto history. And that’s part of him.”

