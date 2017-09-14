A $5,000 reward has been offered to help find the baby raccoon slayer.

The reward announced by the People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) on Thursday is in co-operation with the Barrie Police Service that is investigating the Aug. 6 incident.

The young wild raccoon, named Phoenix Rose, was found in distress by a Barrie woman near the Huronia North Park, just north of Big Bay Point Road.

It’s believed the little raccoon had been doused with lighter fluid and set on fire, suffering burns on her face, body, head, eye and inside her mouth.

"Somebody out there tried to burn this baby raccoon alive, leaving her with severe burns over most of her body, and she never recovered," said Colleen O'Brien, vice-president at the American PETA organization.

"PETA urges anyone with information about this case to come forward immediately so that whoever tortured this animal can be held accountable and stopped from hurting anyone else," O’Brien said.

The raccoon had been responding well to treatment at the Procyon Wildlife Shelter in Beeton, located about 50 kilometres south of Barrie, died unexpectantly in her crate on Sept. 7.

The raccoon’s story went viral with more than 26,000 views on the small shelter’s Facebook page.

An American woman won a name the raccoon contest and staff began calling her Phoenix Rose.

The Procyon shelter went online and handed out flyers, asking the public to spread the word about its burn victim and requesting tips leading to the arrest and conviction of those who had harmed her.

Now PETA, which does not have a Canadian office, has joined the ranks of agencies attempting to find the raccoon’s attackers.

A PETA spokeswoman said she often hears from police once they’ve offered a reward indicating they’d received tips about the animal-cruelty investigation.

“When we make rewards available, it tends to bring people out of the woodwork,” Andrea Adelman said.

PETA and the Barrie police are appealing for anyone who has information to contact them at 705-725-7025, or contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at www.tipsubmit.com or contact PETA at www.peta.org.

CBrowne@postmedia.com

Twitter.com/cherylbrowne1