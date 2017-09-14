No injuries after Bayfield Street two-vehicle crash
A woman inspects the damage after being involved in a two-vehicle collision at the intersection of Wellington and Bayfield streets Thursday afternoon. There were no injuries and no word of possible charges in connection with the incident. Mark Wanzel/Barrie Examiner/Postmedia Network
A woman inspects the damage after being involved in a two-vehicle collision at the intersection of Wellington and Bayfield streets Thursday afternoon.
There were no injuries and no word of possible charges in connection with the incident.