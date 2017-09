Change text size for the story

ORO-MEDONTE TWP. - A woman suffered minor injuries after her car struck and killed a bear on Highway 12 between Town Line and Coldwater Road late Wednesday.

Barrie OPP called at 11:42 p.m. determined a white, 2013 Mazda 3 struck a bear and its air bags deployed.

The bear was killed on impact, police said, and was later removed.

The driver was taken to hospital with minor injuries.