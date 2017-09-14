Learning from history, emissions: LETTERS

Should public historic recognition of Sir John A. Macdonald remain? Absolutely!

Instead of tearing down, let’s build up.

Let’s create a balance where schools and statues are created to honour Canada’s amazing women, Indigenous leaders and other minority leaders, as well as historic white male political leaders.

Instead of trying to pretend the bad aspects of our history didn’t exist, let’s fully learn about their faults as well as their virtues. That knowledge is useful because it helps us to see how far we have come and how far we still need to go.

My grandmother was wonderful because she was a suffragette. She was terrible because she believed that the mentally disabled should be euthanized or castrated.

She was a part of her time and she held the views of her time. But she was my grandmother. Without her, I would not be alive. I do not intend to remove her from family archives.

Instead, I appreciate what she was, both good and bad. Learning about her has helped me come to appreciate just how far societal values have changed and how far we still need to go, in quite a personal way.

We can learn a lot from Sir John A., too; his virtues as well as his foibles.

Let’s not shut the door to this kind of understanding.

Mary Farrar

Kingston

Reinvest revenue in emissions reduction

Carbon pricing is most honest when it actually lowers greenhouse gas emissions.

The most effective way to do that is to invest in programs to help people and business reduce their emissions, especially when the carbon price is low and thus not impacting purchasing very much.

Such programs include insulating your house, buying an electric or hybrid car or covering a factory roof in solar panels.

This fact has been confirmed by Canada’s Ecofiscal Commission, and others, who also found that carbon pricing is most effective, and finds greater public support, when revenue is reinvested into emissions reductions.

Tim Gray

Environmental Defence, executive director