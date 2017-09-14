ESSA TWP. – A “guardian angel” has come through in a big way for youngsters at Our Lady of Grace Catholic School in Angus.

Over the summer, vandals broke into a shed containing some playground equipment at the Roth Street school, leaving kindergarten students in a lurch when they started classes last week.

Local real estate broker Linda Knight wasn’t content to let that happen.

She took it upon herself to purchase five tricycles and four scooters for the ‘kindies’, but didn’t stop there.

Knight also purchased a new 10-foot by 10-foot shed, complete with a vandal-proof steel door, and had it constructed this week by enthusiastic members of her team.

Our Lady of Grace principal Kevin Kuiack was overwhelmed with Knight’s, and the team’s, generosity.

“I’m going to use the word faith. Linda really has become our guardian angel,” he said. “She doesn’t have kids who go to our school but from a community perspective, she has seen our deficiency and stepped in to take care of us.

“That’s what we are trying to support here: a sense of community. If everybody thought like that, it would be a better world.”

Kuiack said Knight’s generous donation couldn’t come at a better time.

“Our student population has exploded, especially in our kindergarten yard. Angus just keeps on growing,” he said. “We have 150 kindergarten kids alone and we’ve now reached over 600 students at the school.

“The shed in the ‘kindie’ yard is perfect and it’s going to give those kids lots of things to do and really enjoy the space,” Kuiack added. “Honestly, it brought tears to my eyes. It’s amazing that an outside agency came in and stepped up and did such a wonderful thing.”

Knight said she’s received a lot of feedback from her donation, but didn’t do it for the attention.

“My heart was telling me I had to help them. I thought of the kids starting junior kindergarten and having only one broken tricycle to share,” she said. “I have a little one in JK so I must have felt a bit of a pull there.

“My team have essentially dropped everything to make this happen but things like this bring out the best in people.”

imcinroy@postmedia.com