BRADFORD – Police had to break a window to wake up the driver of a car parked in the middle of the road here just after midnight Thursday.

Officers found a car blocking the intersection of Maplegrove and Luxury avenues, with its hazard lights on and the driver asleep at the wheel, South Simcoe police said.

Knocking and shouting did not rouse the driver, so police broke a car window to gain access. Officers smelled alcohol immediately.

Police woke up the man and arrested him for impaired driving.

A 29-year-old Beeton man was taken to the police station for testing, and was held overnight.

He was charged with impaired driving and failing to provide a breath sample. His driver's licence was suspended for 90 days, his vehicle was impounded and he was released with a court date later this month.