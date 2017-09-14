Mixed martial arts is growing in Ontario and Patrick Connors is at the centre of it.

The Barrie native defeated his opponent, Cody Kent, last weekend to give him a 2-0 record as a professional MMA fighter.

“It feels good,” Connors said. “With the first fight, I wasn’t really happy with how I performed in there, but with this one I was really calm and confident in the ring, so I’m proud that I was able to fight a good fight.”

Connors and Kent were featured in the second match on the fight card at the BTC event at Oakville’s Sixteen Mile Arena.

Kent landed a good jab on Connors in the first round, but that was the most damage his 30-year-old opponent would cause.

Once the horn sounded to signal the end of the first round, it wasn’t long before the fight was over.

The referee blew his whistle just 20 seconds into the second round.

“The most tiring thing you can do in a fight is you go for a takedown and you get stuffed,” Connors explained. “Eventually he went for a takedown and I had his arms trapped, but he was on his hands and his knees, and I hit him with elbows until the ref stopped it.”

Just like his last fight, spectators praised Connors’ composure.

“Cody came at him right off the bat. A very composed nature for Patrick. He was cool, calm, Cody got the takedown and that was when Patrick went from defense to offence,” said BTC co-ordinator Rob Veveers, analyzing the match-up.

Despite Connors unsuccessful attempt to place Kent in a triangle choke during the first round, his conservative defensive tactics paid off in just the way he conserved his energy.

“I’d say what won me that fight had to be my conditioning, my ability to make him work harder than I was during the take down attempts,” said the 23-year old. “As he got more tired, I didn’t really look for the finish, I just kept adding up the damage, adding up the damage until it was too much.”

The Barrie fighter trained tirelessly over the last three months all for just under six minutes in the ring.

This is another reason why Connors was patient to not go for the finish because he wanted to gain more experience.

At this point, he has about 12 minutes of professional MMA fighting under his belt.

Connors will be sure to analyze every bit of his young career so far to prepare for the next fight.

“He’s a very cerebral guy,” Veveers said. “They’ll practise and they’ll drill things, and then he’ll go home and make notes and study them.

“He’s a student of the game,” Veevers added. “He’s very intelligent when it comes to approaching the game.”

All of Connors’ homework paid off, in spite of the limited material he had to work with.

Kent had plenty of amateur mixed martial arts training prior, but this was his first professional MMA fight.

“When you’re a debut guy or a couple of fights deep and your opponent is the same, there’s not a lot of tape to study, so you have to study yourself,” Veevers said. “And how you deal with bad positions and how you deal with when you’re in a really good position.

“You could easily over-execute if you think your opponent is close to being finished and make a mistake,” he added.

BTC doesn’t have a fight card scheduled again until next spring.

Connors, who’s interested in fighting again around December or January, said he may scope out his next opponent through a different organization.

As Connors continues to make more a name for himself in MMA, he’ll be eligible for a bigger payout. The Barrie fighter earned $1,200 from the weekend ($600 to fight and $600 for the win).

Perhaps one of the most enticing factors to draw Connors more money is the way he carries himself outside the ring.

“He shows up and is the constant professional,” Veevers said. “His contract is read, signed, returned within one business day. He’s always on wait, he obliges any media requests, even in Barrie. He came to the gym to do a calendar photo shoot. He does what we ask and he always has a smile on his face.”

Not to mention his support system is strong and he draws close to one hundred of his own fans to fights

“People love this kid,” Veveers said.