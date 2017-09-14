Georgian College student-athlete Kirk Addai Sarfo has been named the Ontario Colleges Athletic Association (OCAA) men’s rugby athlete of the week.

Addai Sarfo helped lead the Grizzlies to victory in their first game of the season on Sept. 10, a resounding 92-0 win over the Mohawk Mountaineers.

The Bradford native led all players scoring three tries and was strong on both sides of the ball throughout the contest.

A third-year flanker, Addai Sarfo was a key contributor on last year’s team, scoring five tries and helped lead the Grizzlies to an undefeated season and their first gold medal in men’s rugby in 20 years.

The Grizzlies will return to action Sunday when they travel to Kitchener to take on the Conestoga Condors.

Georgian returns home on Friday, Sept. 22 when they host the Seneca Sting at 7 p.m. at the Georgian Sports Field. Tickets are available for the game at the Georgian Athletic Centre or at the door on the day of the game for $5.