Organist Andrew Adair will be in Barrie next week to perform a solo program for the Music at St. Andrew’s noon-hour concert series.

He has performed for the series in the past as well as Colours of Music and has become known for his work with Bach’s music. The Toronto-based musician has include three works by the composer for his upcoming concert: Sinfonia (Concerto in D minor) BWV 1052, An Wasserflüssen Babylon BWV 653 and Liebster Jesu, wir sind hier - BWV 731.

Adair studied at the University of Toronto University under John Tuttle, who, in addition to his work as a organist at the university, was the founding conductor and artistic director of the Exultate Chamber Singers. They have performed here in the past at Barrie’s Colours of Music festival..

While he was at university, Adair became assistant organist at the historic Church of St. Mary Magdalene, where he now serves as director of music and organist, a position he has held since 2013.

In between, he served as associate director of music at St. James’s Cathedral in Toronto, where he contributed regularly to the recital series, playing well over 100 programs.

Last year, he called his program Organ Fireworks. This year, in addition to Bach, he will be featuring a variety of works by composers such as Dietrich Buxtehude,

Henri Mulet, Maurice Duruflé as well some Choral Preludes by Sir Hubert Parry and Sir Edward Elgar’s Imperial March, which was written to celebrate the Diamond Jubilee of Queen Victoria in 1897.

A couple of pieces centre on Healey Willan, Adair’s predecessor at the Church of St. Mary Magdalene. Willan made the Toronto church famous as a centre for choral and Anglican church musicians from across North America. He also founded the Tudor Singers, and was a prolific composer of a wide variety of music and instrumentation.

Music at St. Andrew’s features Adair on Wednesday, Sept. 20 at St. Andrew’s Presbyterian Church, 47 Owen at Worsley St., noon.

The cost for adults is $5, free for students.