Barrie police are looking for a vehicle which failed to remain at a Sept. 5 collision on Peel Street.

At 11:35 p.m. that day, the vehicle's owner returned home to notice damage to its rear, driver-side bumper.

While looking at the damage, a black Pontiac, either a Grand Prix or G6, drove by slowly with obvious damage to its front passenger bumper.

The Pontiac turned around and returned slowly down the street. As the vehicle's owner approached the driver, the Pontiac sped away, police said, mounting the curb at Sophia and Owen streets.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Const. D. Watson at 705-725-7025, ext. 2755 or at dwatson@barriepolice.ca or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or visit tipsubmit.com.