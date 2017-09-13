Two men were bear-sprayed, one of them also attacked with a stun gun, during a road rage incident Sunday evening in Barrie.

City police say two men northbound on Highway 400 passed a burgundy, four-door Chrysler 300 when its driver became irate.

The Chrysler's lights flashed and it was being driven erratically, police said, the window rolled down and there was yelling.

Both vehicles exited the 400 at Mapleview Drive and the men were followed to a Saunders Road address.

When they got out of their vehicle, a man approached both men and sprayed them before one man was also attacked with a stun gun.

The irate man returned to his vehicle and fled, going west on Saunders.

Police are looking for a white man with short, dark hair and possibly tattoos on his left arm.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Const. K. Floyd at 705-725-7025, ext. 2683 or at kfloyd@barriepolice.ca or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or visit tipsubmit.ca.