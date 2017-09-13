Nearly 45 students began their studies at the Barrie campus in September as part of Lakehead-Georgian's first classes.

Students embarked on a four-year journey in the first two Lakehead-Georgian combined programs: Bachelor of Engineering (Electrical) with Electrical Engineering Technology advanced diploma, and Honours Bachelor of Arts and Science - Environmental Sustainability (Ecosystem Management) degree with Environmental Technician diploma.

"I've always been a very hands-on person," said Bridget Healy, a first-year engineering student. "I explored a number of other degree programs, but the university-college model at Georgian really appealed to me. I liked the idea of having one-on-one interaction with the faculty and learning practical skills."

Healy, who is from Orillia, also loved the fact she can live at home and have a short commute to school.

Lakehead-Georgian programs allow students to complete a university degree and college credential in only four years, combining academic and applied learning to graduate job-ready.

"We routinely hear from industry that they are looking for graduates who have hands-on practical experience, in addition to a theoretical foundation that comes from a university education," said Dr. Dean Jobin-Bevans, principal, Orillia campus of Lakehead University.

"Under the innovative partnership that is Lakehead-Georgian, our students will experience the best of a university and college education. Our goal is to provide a combination of applied and practical learning experiences that will be valued by employers. Our engineering graduates will be job-ready, equipped with the theoretical and practical skills to allow them to hit the ground running."

Academic and service teams from Lakehead and Georgian continue to collaborate on a number of fronts, including the development of new programs for the years ahead.

"We're very excited to have our first Lakehead-Georgian cohort of students on campus," said Jason Galea, dean of academic quality, teaching and learning, and degree partnerships at Georgian College. "Our two academic institutions continue to work diligently and creatively - ensuring our partnership grows to meet the need for degree-level education in our communities. With the Lakehead campus in Orillia and Georgian's main campus in Barrie, we are proud to serve students and employers with innovative, collaborative programs for today's economy."

Two new Lakehead-Georgian programs will begin in September 2018: Honours Bachelor of Science in Applied Life Science degree with Biotechnology - Health diploma and Honours Bachelor of Science in Computer Science with Computer Programmer diploma.