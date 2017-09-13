The Barrie Colts Superior Tire peewee ‘A’ blue hockey team participated in the West Mall Lightning’s early bird tournament this past weekend and capped off an exciting few days of hockey with a 3-2 shootout victory over the Newmarket Redmen in the final.

The Colts were 6-0 in the tournament.

The final saw the team trailing with just four minutes to play.

Two late power-play goals gave the Colts their first lead of the game.

Newmarket answered, and with their goalie pulled, tied the game at two apiece with 30 seconds remaining to force overtime.

Barrie was shorthanded most of the extra time, but with strong goaltending, grit, determination and an effective penalty kill, pushed the game to a shootout, scoring twice and not allowing a goal.

The team roster includes David Barnes, Jonah Duval, Jayden Roles, Isaac Urbach, Brandon Higgs, Logan Tucker, Jackson Levely, Thomas King, Caleb Tiffin-Seminara, Jeremie Borrelli, Joshua Seckler, Nathan McNabb, Chase Anderson, Carter Nicholson and Dayton MacMillan, as well as goalies Jake Vroom and Aiden Amaro.

The team staff includes coaches Marc Duval, Brett Anderson, Derek Roles and Brian Higgs, as well as trainer Steve Urbach and manager Lisa Barnes.