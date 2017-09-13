Fundraiser for teen paralyzed in crash

The first day of school was particularly difficult for Shawn Taylor who spent it in the intensive care unit (ICU) at St. Michael’s hospital in Toronto instead of in a Grade 12 class at Collingwood Collegiate Institute.

The 17-year-old Wasaga Beach resident has been in ICU since he was a passenger in a single vehicle rollover Aug. 1 near Cashtown Corners in Clearview Township that severed his spine.

He’s currently a quadriplegic but doctors are hoping that through surgery he will regain the use of his upper body, said his mother Rhonda Taylor.

Ontario Provincial Police reported that a 16-year-old driver, for an unknown reason, left County Road 42 and went into a ditch with two 17-year-old passengers. The second passenger, also from Wasaga Beach, suffered minor injuries.

“The vehicle just kept rolling and then everything went black. He doesn’t remember. He just remembers the boys undoing the seatbelt,” said Rhonda.

Shawn was initially sent to the Collingwood General and Marine Hospital but after assessment was airlifted to St. Michael’s neurology unit.

He had a complete separation of his spinal cord (between C5-C6) and his spine was severely compressed. He underwent a spinal fusion surgery to put plates between C3 to T1.

He has been on breathing and feeding tube since the accident. He’s undergone surgeries and had further complications.

His right lung collapsed during surgery and he’s had pneumonia twice while in hospital.

“It’s been a tough go for Shawn,” said Rhonda.

Dave and Rhonda have been driving back and forth to St. Michaels along with his five siblings so that someone is always with him.

“Our focus is on Shawn. We haven’t done much more than that. We’ve been at the hospital daily.”

When Shawn is well enough he will be transferred to the Toronto Rehabilitation Institute Lyndhurst Centre where he will live for months.

The family is faced with an undetermined cost of rehabilitation for Shawn.

“We don’t even know what we are really facing yet. It’s hard. Your life just changes in a second,” said Rhonda.

The family expects they will have to renovate their raised bungalow or move to another home and they will need a vehicle that can carry a wheelchair.

“We want to provide Shawn with the best life possible. We are so thankful that God has kept him here on Earth with us. Shawn’s injuries are severe and his road to recovery will be lengthy,” wrote Rhonda, on the crowd-sourcing fund that has been set up for Shawn.

A goal of $25,000 has been set. As of Sept. 11, $7,125 had been raised.

Anyone wishing to make a donation should visit the Go Fund Me online account at gofundme.com/please-help-support-shawn-taylor.

To help the Taylor family Rick from Rick’s Happi Hooka at 275 First St., Unit 6 is holding a 50/50 draw fundraiser until Sept. 30. For more information call 705-293-1919.

