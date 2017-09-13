News Local

Collingwood man facing 3 charges

OPP logo.

COLLINGWOOD – A local senior faces child pornography charges following a three-month, online OPP investigation.

Police used a search warrant Monday at a town residence, seizing three computers and numerous other items which contained images of child sexual abuse, OPP said.

A 65-year-old Collingwood man was arrested and charged with making child pornography available, possession of child porn and accessing child porn.

He was released at a bail hearing and has a court date later this month in Collingwood.

The OPP child sexual exploitation unit, OPP technical crime unit and Collingwood OPP were involved in the investigation.  



