BRADFORD – Five daytime break-ins here Tuesday have South Simcoe police warning homeowners to protect their property.

At 10:30 a.m., a woman confronted a man inside her parents' home on Comption Crescent. Nothing was taken, but police determined a basement window screen was cut to gain entry.

The man is described as white but tanned, in his late 20s, unshaven and standing six feet tall.

Police say another home on Huron Lane was entered at 11:15 a.m. and some jewelry was taken.

There were also break-ins on Richardson Crescent, Turner Court and Mason Avenue that day, police said, and jewelry was targeted. Entry was gained by prying ground-floor windows or doors.

Police are asking homeowners to make sure all accessible windows and doors are locked before leaving, and to set the alarm.

Also to watch their neighbourhood and call police about suspicious activity.

Anyone with information about Tuesday's incidents is asked to call police at 905-775-3311 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.