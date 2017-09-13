BARRIE -- A London man charged in the murder of a Wyevale man in a heated incident at an over-crowded parking lot last summer is back in court for a preliminary hearing this week.

Jason Heffernan, of London, is charged with the second-degree murder of Corby Stott, 29, a father of two young children.

A second-degree murder charge infers that Heffernan intended to kill Stott but did not plan it in advance. Heffernan's lawyers are expected to dispute the charge.

Police say the two men, who did not know each other, got involved in an altercation in the Walmart plaza parking lot at around 2 p.m. on the long weekend Saturday July 2, 2016.

Somehow Stott ended up on the hood of Heffernan's orange Honda Civic and then was thrown, police say.

In the jammed parking lot Stott had to be removed by helicopter and taken to the nearby Midland hospital where he died of head injuries.

The big-box plaza where the deadly encounter happened houses several stores including Walmart, Mark's Work Warehouse, Home Depot and Dollar Tree.

It's a popular spot for area cottagers, however the plaza has a single entrance and exit which often results in driving chaos when vehicles are trapped with no way to get out, locals say - especially on a hot long weekend.

Several witnesses are expected to testify at the hearing, including eyewitnesses, paramedics, police and a traffic scene resconstructionist.

There is a publication ban on all of the evidence heard at the hearing. The evidence heard will help the judge decide if the the case against Heffernan is strong enough to go to trial.

Heffernan remains out of custody on $200,000 bail.

The hearing is set for three weeks.