Shotgun start in Barrie
Innisdale Invaders quarterback Trent Byers receives the snap from his centre while working on offensive systems during a practice on Tuesday at the Barrie high school. The team is preparing for its first game coming up at the end of the month. A final schedule for the upcoming season has yet to be released. MARK WANZEL/PHOTO
Innisdale Invaders quarterback Trent Byers receives the snap from his centre while working on offensive systems during a practice on Tuesday at the Barrie high school.
The team is preparing for its first game coming up at the end of the month.
A final schedule for the upcoming season has yet to be released.