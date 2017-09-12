Sports High School Sports

Shotgun start in Barrie

Innisdale Invaders quarterback Trent Byers receives the snap from his centre while working on offensive systems during a practice on Tuesday at the Barrie high school. The team is preparing for its first game coming up at the end of the month. A final schedule for the upcoming season has yet to be released. MARK WANZEL/PHOTO

