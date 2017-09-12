Change text size for the story

City police have issued an arrest warrant for a Barrie woman wanted in connection with a rash of fraudulent credit card purchases last June.

Kristy Clift, 36, is wanted for credit card fraud and possession of a stolen credit card.

She was captured on surveillance video using a credit card at Freshco, at 409 Bayfield St.

Police also believe she used the credit card at several gas stations and Mac's Convenience stores in Barrie's north-end.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Det.-Const. J. Marchildon at jmarchildon@barriepolice.ca, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or visit www.tipsubmit.com.