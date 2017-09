Change text size for the story

BRADFORD – Obscenities were painted on a wall and the playground equipment at an elementary school here recently.

South Simcoe police were called to St. Jean de Brebeuf Catholic Elementary School when the black spray paint graffiti was found Monday.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 905-775-3311, ext. 1464 or email roger.cruz@southsimcoepolice.ca.